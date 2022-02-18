“Photography exists in a place between the physical world and inner world of the mind,” wrote artist Greg Mettler about his new exhibit, “The Inward Eye.” The exhibit consists of photographs and video that represent this inward perspective, and it kicks off with an opening reception, including music, at the Sylvan Gallery (613 Ortiz Ave. #A, Sand City) from 3-8pm on Saturday, Feb. 19.
