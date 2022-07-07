Guna Hebbar is the featured artist for the month of July at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (218 Main St., Salinas). The above painting, titled “Mission Ranch,’’ and other artworks—including plein air paintings of local sites, abstracts, mixed media, florals, oils, acrylics and other media—will be on display throughout this month
