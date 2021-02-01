Hand painted Weekly rack

Get your paper from a hand painted rack! This new Weekly rack was painted by CSUMB student Rachel Rye as part of a program initiated by Marina Mayor Bruce Delgado and Karen Anderson from Citizens for Sustainable Marina. Here Delgado (with dog Luna) and Anderson (on the right of the rack) are pictured along with Erik Cushman, publisher of the Weekly, and Maris Sidenstecker from Save the Whales (to the left of the rack). Three other racks will be deployed around Marina in high traffic locations— this one is located at Marina Donuts and Bagels. Photographed by Celia Jiménez.
