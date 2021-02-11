Hanif Panni’s “I am a honey bee” mural was done as part of Sand City’s we.Art Festival. Together with Aaron Blair, the tiny municipality’s city manager, the duo is the subject of the Arts Council for Monterey County’s monthly Artist spotlight for February; you can watch their presentation here. Photographed by Dawn Peters.
