Happy Pride!

It’s Pride Month starting today, June 1. To celebrate, Monterey city officials raised the Pride flag in front of Colton Hall Thursday morning. “It is our collective responsibility to seek justice and equality for every marginalized group,” said Monterey Mayor Tyller Williamson. “It starts with each of us, being allies and advocates.” Photographed by Robert Daniels Jr.
