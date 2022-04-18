You don’t need to be the most coordinated or skilled dancer to learn some serious ballroom dancing moves. What you need is a good instructor who can help guide you. Sera Hirasuna leads lessons, before opening up the floor for everyone to put their new skills to use, with a live band offering up music. Besides an opportunity to utilize your fanciest footwork, ballroom dancing is a weekly social event hosted by Active Seniors, Inc. The next dance happens Tuesday, April 19 starting at 6pm.
