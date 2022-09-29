There are three more opportunities to see Head Over Heels at the Western Stage. The jukebox comedy musical, with a plot adapted from The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia written by Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century, runs Thursday, Sept. 29 through Saturday, Oct. 1. Here, the oracle Pythio (who is non-binary) explaining what future lies ahead for the royal family of Arcadia. Pythio is played by Dahlia Rose, surrounded by the ensemble. Photo by Richard Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.