More than 120 elementary school students were treated to fun activities—including soccer drills with pro players of the Monterey Bay F.C. team—during a Healthy Youth Field Day, held Wednesday, May 14, on the team’s home field inside Cardinale Stadium. Events focused on nutrition and physical activity, co-sponsored by MBFC, Aspire Health and the Montage Health Foundation, with an eye toward promoting healthy lifestyle habits and reducing risk for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. Both are prevalent in Monterey County—over half of its residents have either type 2 diabetes or prediabetes, well above the national average. Photo courtesy of Montage Health.
