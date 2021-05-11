Heather Taylor stands aboard her boat Wave Dancer as she prepares to begin rowing from Monterey toward Hawaii in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 11. Taylor is attempting the 2,500-mile journey solo, and raising money for women living in poverty. A small group of friends and supporters accompanied Taylor out of Monterey Harbor last night, playing music and offering words of encouragement during her first mile of rowing. Photographed by Tajha Chappellet-Lanier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.