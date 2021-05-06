Montage Health today announced the creation of the Helen Baszucki Center for Nursing Excellence, in honor of the late Helen Baszucki, pictured above. The mission of the center is “to advance nursing excellence through initiatives including advanced educational opportunities, expansion of nursing training and leadership programs, scholarships for bachelor’s and advanced degrees in nursing, and a proposal to significantly increase the number of students in the Maurine Church Coburn School of Nursing at Monterey Peninsula College.” It is funded by a $6.5 million contribution from Paul Baszucki, Helen’s husband. Photo courtesy of Montage Health.
