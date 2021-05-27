We know. It’s been a long time coming, but gyms and pools are back at a limited capacity. Gyms like HexBox in Seaside (pictured) have adopted a reservation system for one-hour time slots. Luckily for HexBox, it’s a 24-hour gym, so there are plenty of spots available. If you’ve never had a gym membership, now might be the perfect time to start.
