History Walk in Monterey

The City of Monterey took people on a history walk in the neighborhoods surrounding Pearl Street on Aug. 4, along a proposed addition to the city’s Path of History. First created in 1939 by the Monterey Chamber of Commerce, the Path of History is undergoing an update with the help of a consulting firm. The goal is to include stories of people who are not well represented on the current path, including Indigenous peoples and immigrants. Monterey Library and Museums Director Brian Edwards said accessibility is also a goal, “and with that, it’s also telling our new story.”Photo by Daniel Dreifuss.
Featured
Art News
- Yes, that was Mr. October bidding on Kareem's car, and other results from Car Week.
- Carmel artist Simon Bull pays homage to cinematic car chases with his new exhibit.
- Photographer Craig Lovell has spent decades traveling the world, and documenting the diversity of beauty of cultures – some of which are now disappearing.
- Hot Picks 08.17.23
- Visuals 08.17.23
- They say that all happy families are alike, and the Addams family is the exception that proves the rule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.