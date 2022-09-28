Tomorrow is the day. In June 2021 Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez, left, submitted a proposal to Salinas Union High School District asking to rename a middle school field after former quarterback Joe Kapp, right, who grew up in East Salinas. On Sept. 29, a sign dedication ceremony takes place at 11am at El Sausal Middle School, 1155 East Alisal St. in Salinas. Photo courtesy of Ignacio Ornelas Rodriguez.
