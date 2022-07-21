This beloved tradition is a way of bringing the California Rodeo Salinas to the streets. Begun in 1911 with 100 horses and a 16-piece band, it had grown to 1,000 horses (and their riders) strong by 1938. These days it features a sheriff’s posse, mounted color guard, charros and charras, vaqueros and more, a multicultural diversity of horseback styles. Riders take their gentle steeds on two different routes over four days—mini parades happen on Thursday, July 21 and Friday, July 22; Downtown parades happen on Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24.
