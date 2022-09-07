Founded in 1996, ImageMakers has grown into a diverse group of over 50 professionals and amateurs representing not only the best of the West Coast tradition, but also new and emerging approaches to photography. An exhibition titled “ImageMakers: Celebrating 25 Years” honors this history, and includes the above piece by photographer Oliver Klink, as well as many others. Hosted by the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave.), the exhibit will be on display through Oct. 27.
