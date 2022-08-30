San Lorenzo County Park is a gift to King City and an unexpected oasis of green fun for the rest of the county. Located 45 minutes south of Salinas and just north of King City, the park is a beloved spot for Sunday barbecues and attracts hundreds of locals on hot weekends. The place is peaceful and relaxing and educational, and the intense greenery is impressive on a smoldering August day. Plus, access to the park is free.
