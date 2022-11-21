Lynn H. Butler is a New York-based photographer whose images capture the elusive spirit of traditionally holy locales and sacred sites, including in Monterey County on the Esselen Tribe’s land. Butler’s personal approach to mysterious locations, as obscure as they are spiritually potent, results in originality encountered nowhere else. The photo above portrays Tom Little Bear Nason of the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County in a healing ceremony in the roundhouse on the Esselen land.
