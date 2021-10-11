It’s Indigenous People’s Day, celebrated on Columbus Day. Mary Ann Carbone, the mayor of Sand City and herself a member of the Chumash tribe (pictured, center) led a series of chants today in a celebration on the beach. In a White House proclamation for Indigenous People’s Day, President Joe Biden wrote, “On Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we honor America’s first inhabitants and the Tribal Nations that continue to thrive today. I encourage everyone to celebrate and recognize the many Indigenous communities and cultures that make up our great country.” Photo by Lynn Butler.
