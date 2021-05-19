Since the policy of Manifest Destiny, the Western United States still holds this mythical aura about it. So naturally, it’s photographed heavily. Photographer Ingeborg Gerdes’ West has a human imprint—agricultural fields and sparsely populated towns, or interior moments like this one in Montana. In portraits, she portrays people as they are, wrinkled or exasperated or carefree, or enjoying the hot summer sun. The late Gerdes’ work is now on display in a solo retrospective, Out West, at the Center of Photographic Art, viewable until June 20.
