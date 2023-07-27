Carmel Art Association presents Inspirations, an exhibit of works by Peggy Jelmini and Carol Parker (Parker’s piece is displayed above). Parker and Jelmini paint in oil and watercolor. They both depict local subjects dear to their hearts: deer grazing in nearby vineyards, boats floating by the docks of Monterey Bay, and the golden, rolling hills of the Salinas Valley. On display through July 31.
