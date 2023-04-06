In San Lorenzo County Park, on the bank of the Salinas River, the Monterey County Agricultural & Rural Life Museum explores the area’s rich agricultural history, with exhibits featuring farm life from the 1800s through World War II. There is an interactive irrigation exhibit, a tractor barn and historic structures that were moved to San Lorenzo Park from various locations in Monterey County.
