Isabel Acevedo Arreola

Isabel Acevedo Arreola is a 17-year-old Mexican American teenager from Greenfield. “My work primarily comes from the inspiration I get from Mother Nature,” she wrote in an artist statement. “This piece was from a camera capture I took while out hiking Mount Tamalpais in Marin County with my sister… While looking up at the high redwood trees I instantly thought to recreate it, allowing me to try something new.”

