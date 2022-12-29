“Fog Comes into Pt. Lobos,” by Janaka Stagnaro. This is a location that’s meaningful, and inspiring, to the artist. “Point Lobos offers a lifetime of subject matter, a daily drama of land, sea and sky,” Stagnaro writes. This oil pastel was created in Stagnaro’s studio upstairs in the Warren Building at Mission and Ocean in Carmel.
