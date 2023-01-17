It must be her experience as a scientific illustrator and her eye for details that makes the work of Jane Kim so moving and precise. This San Francisco-based muralist, fine artist and illustrator has work on display at the Monterey Museum of Art until March 26; her multimedia artworks are presented within a solo exhibit called Migrations.
