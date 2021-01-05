Former Monterey County Supervisor Jane Parker swore in her former aide, Wendy Root Askew, this morning. A couple of weeks before her term ended, she got candid in an exit interview with the Weekly. “I’m proud of the way I did the job,” she says. “Staying calm in the face of yuckiness.” Photographed by Marielle Argueza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.