Jayson Fann’s spirit nests can be found all over the United States, and they’re pretty hard to miss. They’re huge fractal-like sculptures of woven reclaimed wood, that twist and turn in and out to form towering shapes. They’re more than big enough for several birds, and sometimes big enough for several humans. Find one, and try it out, in the garden of the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History. Photographed by Joel Angel Juárez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.