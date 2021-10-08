At the same time that Pearl Jam was wrapping up back-to-back weekend concerts last Saturday, Oct. 2, at Doheny State Beach for the Ohana Festival, the New York Times published a 2,500-word feature about the band's bass player, Jeff Ament (seen here on the big screen) and the work he and his wife are doing building skateparks on Indian reservations across Montana. To date Montana Pool Services—the nonprofit he and his wife created—has paid for, or helped pay for, 27 skate parks across the rural west. He has been named an honorary member of the Blackfeet nation and his next big project is at Wounded Knee/Standing Rock. “It’s much bigger than skateboarding,” Ament said. “You are teaching kids to get up when they fall.” Photo by Erik Cushman.
