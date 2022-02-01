Famous for his unique talent with colors, Jeffrey Becom is a painter, photographer and architect who has been showing his work on the Monterey Peninsula for years. Based in Pacific Grove, Becom combines a love of geometry, pattern, and texture with a painter’s sensitivity to color, light and composition. He is sometimes called an architect of colors.
