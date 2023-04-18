A record crowd of 500 people turned out for the American Cancer Society’s 29th annual Celebration of Life Fashion Show in Monterey on Friday, April 14. Featured in the show this year was 18-year-old Jenika Zurito from Salinas Valley. Zurito was unable to attend her senior prom and graduation after falling ill in May 2022. Now a cancer survivor, Zurito says this experience became more than she expected and that she loved having family and friends cheer her on as she was on stage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.