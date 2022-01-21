Born and raised in San Francisco, Jesse Butterfield spent many years living in and exploring areas of natural wonder including the Monterey Bay area, Northern California, San Diego, Sedona, Arizona and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Now, he’s showing his work along with another artist, Anjelica Colliard, in an exhibition titled “Natural Life, Sacred Life” hanging at Pacific Grove Art Center. “My work strives to help us rekindle our relationship with Mother Nature, rebalance the way we interact with all of creation, and bring sacredness in every facet of our lives,” the artist said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.