Jesse Pluim, the photographer for all U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) properties, visits Fort Ord National Monument about every three years. Here, he is seen photographing near Goatherd's Perch at sunset on Thursday, May 4. Pluim is based in Sacramento, and is spending four days at Fort Ord, gathering some 3,000 photos, which he will edit for use on the BLM's website and various platforms, and he expects to post from this trip on BLM's Flickr account within about a month.
