It’s not easy to make a living out of art. But Jesus Nunez Navarro is on his way. He, along with several other local artists, has been awarded a Local Emerging Artist Program, or LEAP, grant from the Arts Council for Monterey County. He plans to use the LEAP grant to prepare himself for gallery representation. Check out his work and get to know a little more about him at zenunart.com.
