Whale Listener

“I’m relatively new to ocean acoustics,” MBARI biological oceanographer John Ryan says, “but I’m finding it to be such a valuable way to study life in the ocean.”

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

Whalefest is almost here, with planned presentations and talks from scientists and marine experts kicking off Saturday, March 18. Local biological oceanographer John Ryan shares some of his research on the sounds of blue whales.

