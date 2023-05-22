The Weston Collective Studio is hosting an exhibition to highlight the work of its most recent artist-in-residence, Jorge Torres, whose work is shown above. Tomorrow (May 23), in an event at 5pm, Torres will unveil his 24-foot-long mural, along with a collection of 15 new photographs taken in Monterey County. The mural is on three pieces of plywood that will stay in the Weston Collective’s classroom in MLK School of the Arts in Seaside (1713 Broadway Ave.). Torres is a local artist known in the community by his graffiti nickname Thumbzy.
