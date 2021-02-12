Monterey High School senior Joyce Kim has been using shelter-in-place to lean into her art and explore her future career as a storyboard artist. You can check out more of her creations on her website here.
The mission of Monterey County Weekly is to inspire independent thinking and conscious action, etc.
Serving Big Sur, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Carmel Valley, Castroville, Del Rey Oaks, Marina, Monterey, Moss Landing, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, Prunedale, Salinas, Salinas Valley, Sand City, Seaside and the entire Monterey County. © Copyright 2021, Monterey County Weekly, Seaside, CA - Milestone Communications Inc. All rights reserved. Formerly the Coast Weekly newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.