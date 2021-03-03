Get up and jump rope! The activity is a great way to increase your heart rate to strengthen your heart, and introduce some quick calorie-burning cardio into your day, no matter how busy you are. Plus, it’s a cheap form of exercise that has many iterations. Photographed by Natalie White.
