Max Espinoza, 5, wanted to play baseball despite a disability that made it nearly impossible for him to participate. The Junior Giants program in Castroville welcomed Espinoza onto a tee ball team last year and this year he played on a minors’ team. When he hit his first ball without a tee the entire crowd burst into cheers, making it a special moment for Espinoza and his family. His experience with Junior Giants has ignited a passion for sports in Espinoza and now that the season has ended he’s already counting down the days to next year.
