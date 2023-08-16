jr giants - max

Editor's Note

The caption above has been corrected to reflect that the photo is of Cinemark in Monterey. It was incorrectly stated that the photo was of the Lighthouse Cinema in Pacific Grove in the Aug. 8 edition of the MCNOW newsletter. 

Max Espinoza, 5, wanted to play baseball despite a disability that made it nearly impossible for him to participate. The Junior Giants program in Castroville welcomed Espinoza onto a tee ball team last year and this year he played on a minors’ team. When he hit his first ball without a tee the entire crowd burst into cheers, making it a special moment for Espinoza and his family. His experience with Junior Giants has ignited a passion for sports in Espinoza and now that the season has ended he’s already counting down the days to next year.

