Jurassic Quest brings life-size animatronic dinosaurs to the Monterey County Fair & Event Center this weekend, Feb. 17-20. You can walk with dinosaurs that look and sound real. They are detailed down to the teeth, so it’s best to be careful. There are also interactive shows with infant dinos (never get between a baby rex and its mother) and something that could never have happened in the jolly Jurassic: dinosaur rides.
