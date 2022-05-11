It wasn’t that long ago that Hartnell freshman Kanyada Doughty considered quitting swimming. She went on to help Hartnell revive its swim team, which went dormant in 2003 due to lack of interest, and won the gold medal in 100-yard butterfly at the state championship with a time of 57.78 seconds. Photographed by Alex Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.