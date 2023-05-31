“I have come to recognize certain brush marks that I am compelled to make repeatedly from one painting to the next,” painter Kate Warthen wrote in an artist statement. “I see them emerge as a vocabulary, a system of necessary marks whose purpose is unclear even to me.” This is the artist’s own introduction to her exhibit, titled Vocabulary, now on display in the Annand Gallery of Pacific Grove Art Center through June 29.
