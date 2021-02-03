Jazz trumpet player Kellin Hanas is searching for the right notes to tell her story. "In 2018, my middle school band director and mentor Mr. Dupree passed away from brain cancer,” she says. “I was in so much pain, so I turned to music (as a musician does) to try and get my feelings out. For the past three years I’ve been writing tunes, trying to find one that embodies the spirit of Mr. Dupree, and one that will pay tribute to him and his passion for teaching and music.”
