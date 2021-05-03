The King City Skate Park reopened today, May 3. The design was developed with an extensive public participation in order to incorporate input from residents that regularly utilize the facility. The new ramps are being funded by a $150,000 state grant. The next step is to install solar panels for safety and usage during evening hours. Once that part is complete, the city plans to host a grand opening on June 21—International Skateboard Day.
