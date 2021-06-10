“Groove is in the heart” by Deee-Lite is the song Koly McBride, founder and owner of the Paper Wing Theatre, always wants to sing along to. It’s “the kind of song that amps me up and just boosts up my energy,” McBride says. “You cannot hear that song without just wanting to dance. It’s a song that just uplifts me and reminds me to dance in my everyday life.”
