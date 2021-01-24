Sigrid Stokes’ mother, Kristine Berg Mueller, seen here in 1929, was a nurse who helped administer vaccines during the Spanish influenza pandemic. Today Stokes, also a nurse, wears earrings she made out of her mother’s necklace (at the bottom of the frame) to keep her mother with her while she’s working.
