Lauren Wilkins, ARIEL Theatrical’s newest artist-in-residence, has named “Let’s Twist Again” by Chubby Checker as her summer anthem. “His deep, powerful voice is full of joy that quickly spreads to the listener,” Wilkins says. “His crisp, staccato notes echo the sharp dance movements of the time. As I watch videos of his performances, I can feel the joy flowing through him. ‘Let’s Twist Again’ starts my summer off right, full of energy and potential.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.