“Fly me to the moon,” by Frank Sinatra, was the last song Lee Durley played before shelter-in-place began in March 2020. “This song has lasted,” Durley says. “Every time I played 'Fly Me to the Moon,’ someone relates to it. It has endured time and different genres.” Photographed by Nic Coury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.