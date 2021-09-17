Works by Leonard Han, including this 2020 piece titled “Beneath the Wave,” can be seen in a show titled An Ethos for the Living, an exhibition of paintings and monotypes at the American Tin Cannery. An opening reception takes place from 7-9pm, Friday, Sept. 17.
Art News
- Meet Nick Leonoff, the glass artist who made MEarth’s fundraiser pumpkin-themed – and who loves pumpkin art.
- New dance ensemble Ballare Carmel brings professional dancers from around the world to Carmel Valley.
- Gathering for Women is hosting its second annual online art fair, featuring work by the nonprofit’s guests.
