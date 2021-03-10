Sometimes all you need is your body to express yourself. Turn the volume up to 11, and let loose on the dance, er, living room floor for two songs or more. If you need a little more inspiration, Smuin Contemporary Ballet (a dance company that used to be a frequent visitor of the Sunset Center), is hosting a virtual choreography showcase. Photographed by Chris Hardy.
Art News
- Salinas announces Youth Poet Laureate selection process for 2021.
- The city of Soledad will celebrate its centennial all year round.
- Emile Norman's house gets a second life, decades after the artist's death.
- A union worker is handed a legal win after Sunset Center worked to have him banned.
- Events not to miss this weekend and beyond.
- To Do 03.04.21
- A noncomprehensive list of shows and movies worth revisiting in the age of decision fatigue.
- Visuals 03.04.21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.