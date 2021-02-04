Monterey-Salinas Transit driver Linda Andrada was going about her regular work day on Jan. 30 when she saw a Facebook post about a lost child with special needs. As Andrada got on the road a few minutes later, she noticed a child on the side of the road, fitting the description. Concerned, Andrada immediately pulled her vehicle over to check on the child. He informed her that he was lost, that he wanted to go home, and asked if she could call his father. After contacting the father, Andrada contacted the MST Communication Center, which alerted law enforcement, and she met a supervisor at Salinas Transit Center where the child was reunited with his family. Photo courtesy of MST.
