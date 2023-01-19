Like other dimensions of Jewish ritual and tradition, cantorial music has a rich history. The role of the Jewish cantor as a musical and spiritual leader emerged during the seventh century. While many of the prayers and songs that cantors lead today come from those ancient sounds, there are also modern melodies in the mix. And cantor Linda Hirschhorn embodies that bridge between ancient and contemporary, spiritual and relatable. She leads a vocal workshop and performs a concert in Carmel on Saturday, Jan. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.